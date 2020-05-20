Clarke County EMA announces mask pickup locations

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Community masks will be distributed at the following locations in Clarke County, according to its emergency management agency.
Town of Enterprise will distribute masks door-to-door in the town limits.
Town Hall in Pachuta from 7 a.m. and 12 noon, Monday, Wednesday or Friday
City of Quitman at the Fire Station, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m
Town Hall in Shubuta from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Town Hall in Stonewall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily (closed from 12 noon to 1 p.m.)
Masks will be available Thursday, May 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the following fire stations:
Beaverdam, Clarkdale, Desoto, East Quitman, Enterprise, Harmony, Hopewell, Pachuta, Quitman, Rolling Creek, Snell and Theadville.
Masks will be available at Carmichael Fire Station Sunday, May 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
When you go to the fire station, please remain in your car and someone will bring your mask to you. Each person will be able to pick up 1 mask.
Masks are available during the times listed until supplies run out.
Some churches have already received masks for distribution. Please contact your church to see if masks are available there.