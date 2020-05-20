Clarke County EMA announces mask pickup locations

Community masks will be distributed at the following locations in Clarke County, according to its emergency management agency.

Town of Enterprise will distribute masks door-to-door in the town limits.

Town Hall in Pachuta from 7 a.m. and 12 noon, Monday, Wednesday or Friday

City of Quitman at the Fire Station, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m

Town Hall in Shubuta from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Town Hall in Stonewall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily (closed from 12 noon to 1 p.m.)

Masks will be available Thursday, May 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the following fire stations:

Beaverdam, Clarkdale, Desoto, East Quitman, Enterprise, Harmony, Hopewell, Pachuta, Quitman, Rolling Creek, Snell and Theadville.

Masks will be available at Carmichael Fire Station Sunday, May 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

When you go to the fire station, please remain in your car and someone will bring your mask to you. Each person will be able to pick up 1 mask.

Masks are available during the times listed until supplies run out.

Some churches have already received masks for distribution. Please contact your church to see if masks are available there.