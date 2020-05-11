FEMA adds Clarke County to list for federal assistance

Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for additional counties to be added to the Federal Disaster Declaration 4536 for Individual Assistance has been approved.

Three counties were initially included, Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis, after a round of tornadoes and severe weather Apr.12.

On May 8, 2020, FEMA added Clarke, Grenada, Jasper, Lawrence, Panola and Walthall counties.

FEMA also approved expanded Public Assistance for Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis counties. Under the Public Assistance Program those three counties now qualify for debris removal and permanent work for the following: roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and parks and recreational.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has requested additional public assistance for the following counties but the decision is still pending: Bolivar, Coahoma, Sunflower, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Panola, Tate, Lafayette, Yalobusha, Grenada, Carroll, Holmes, Montgomery, Calhoun, Webster, Chickasaw, Clay, Choctaw, Noxubee, Leake, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Lawrence and Walthall counties.

Because of these additions, MEMA and the United Methodists Committee on Relief are planning to open additional Disaster Assistance Centers in those newly declared areas. Those locations will be released at a later date.

Residents may begin the application process online through FEMA by registering online at the attached link to the right. Applicants may also call 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. These phone lines are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.