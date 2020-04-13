Clarke County's fifth tornado since December

Since December, Clarke County has been hit by four tornadoes. On Easter Sunday afternoon, the county added a fifth to its list.

At least twenty homes were affected by the storm, according to EMA director Eddie Ivy.

County roads 328, 513 and 514 were hit hard. The majority of the damage happened on County Road 320. Mobile homes were knocked off the foundations leaving families picking up pieces of their lives amid the rubble.

"Some of the areas that have been affected since December have been affected multiple times. Some of the homes last night were affected back in 2011," said Ivy. "Every time we have a storm, it's going to bring up opportunities to make ourselves better and make our community stronger. This community has always stepped up to the plate to help each other out. I don't expect anything else right now."

There are no reports of injuries or fatalities in Clarke County at this time. Ivy encourages residents to not go out to sight-see but to stay at home.

Emergency crews are working to clean up property damage, as well as debris and trees on roads and highways.