Clarke County gets assistance with cleanup from Lamar County

Clarke County is still cleaning up from the EF-2 tornado that struck Enterprise Feb. 5, and now it has some help.

This week, crews out of Lamar County are working to clear debris left behind by the storm. Ten crew members with five dump trucks and an excavator are running an average of 30 loads a day.

Lamar County operator, Wesley Keyes, says his county knows what the process is like and wanted to do its part to help the Clarke County get back to normal.

“It can be overwhelming with so much debris. They need the extra manpower and trucks. We are just here trying to help everybody out,” says Keyes.

“I get a little bit emotional thinking about them just being able and wanting to reach out to help the people of Clarke County. They did it without any reservation whatsoever,” says Brian Dace, road manager for Clarke County.

EMA Director Eddie Ivy says Clarke County crews have been working every day since the night of the tornado to put the pieces back together.

