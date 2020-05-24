Clarke County officials distribute thousands of face masks to the public

Clarke County has partnered with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to distribute face masks to residents.

For 4 days, Clarke County officials distributed hundreds of reusable face masks at 15 locations including the fire stations in Shubuta, Stonewall, Pachuta.

At the Carmichael Fire Station volunteers distributed 400 facemasks to residents giving one per person. Throughout the week masks were also dropped off at local churches.

EMA director Eddie Ivy said this is part of the county’s strategy to protect the public from COVID-19.

“We reached out to over 75 churches. We have more that we’re going to reach when more masks become available. Through the efforts of the volunteers and board of supervisors for making sure we had a fair and equitable approach to this,” said EMA director Eddie Ivy.

If you didn't get a chance to grab a mask, contact the Clarke County EMA office at 601-776-2256 to make arrangements to pick up one.