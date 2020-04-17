Clarke County prepares for another round of storms

With another round of severe storms approaching, Clarke County is still recovering from last weekend’s tornadoes.

Four twisters hit Clarke County on Easter Sunday adding to the damage left behind by an EF-2 tornado in early February. EMA Director Eddie Ivy says nine tornadoes have hit the county in the last year and they are prepared for the next round of severe weather.

“Whatever ways you have to receive weather information make sure they work. Sunday looks like it’s going to be an evening into the overnight storm, which is one of the scariest things to deal with because people are asleep. It’s hard to wake them up,” Ivy says.

Ivy says having a reliable method for waking up during bad weather could save your life.

