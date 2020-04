People of all ages are celebrating birthdays in different ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Clarke County family held a drive-by birthday celebration Monday. Although a traditional party wasn't possible, the family still managed to celebrate Minnie Gray who turned 75.

Friends and family decorated their cars with signs wishing Gray a happy birthday.

Gray says she loves to cook and make homemade ice cream. She also added she'd like to have 75 more birthdays.