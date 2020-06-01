Clarke, Jasper counties among 26 added for public assistance from storms

Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for federal public assistance for additional counties related to Apr. 12 tornadoes has been approved.

Fifteen tornadoes ripped through the Mississippi Easter Sunday, killing 14 people.

Initially, Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis Counties were approved for public assistance.

The following counties are now eligible public assistance through FEMA: Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Grenada, Holmes, Jasper, Lafayette, Lawrence, Leake, Montgomery, Noxubee, Panola, Quitman, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Walthall, Webster and Yalobusha.

The purpose of the Public Assistance Grant Program is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.

Local governments, states, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

Also, following the Pearl River flooding event in February, FEMA approved Wilkinson County for public assistance as well.

MEMA has requested that Issaquena and Sharkey counties be approved for public assistance and continue to wait for FEMA’s decision on those additions.

