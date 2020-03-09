Clean-up efforts continue after February's tornado in Enterprise

A strong tornado devastated portions of Jasper, Clarke, and Lauderdale Counties on the night of February 5th of this year. Clarke County crews were out and about Monday morning, continuing clean-up efforts.

“We’ve also partnered with Lamar County, they’re going to send crews to help us in getting that debris off the roadways and making it safer and cleaner,” says Eddie Ivy, the director of the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency.

The rainy weather throughout the month of February has slowed down the process.

“We’ve had some trouble with the weather, it’s caused delays and held us back from being as timely as we would like to be, and we want to thank everybody for their patience with that," Ivy says. "We know that there’s a lot of folks who are ready to get their yards back in order and their roads back in order, and we’re working just as hard as we can to make that happen, so thank you for your patience and working with us to make that happen.”

Several people lost their homes in the tornado, and county officials are working closely with those individuals and those who lost their homes in the December tornado to create a long-range plan.

“As far as we know right now, everyone who lost their home, or whose home was destroyed, or had major damage, has a place to live, they have adequate housing," Ivy says.

The tornado was rated as an EF-2 tornado from the National Weather Service in Jackson.

