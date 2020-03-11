Closed bridges raise concerns for Lauderdale County residents

The closed bridge on Highway 80 has caused many drivers to have to turn around and find a new route to their destination.

It's one of the several closed bridges in the county that's affecting drivers and first responders, like paramedic Cole Logan.

"If that route is closed and we get there and see that it's closed, we're going to have to back track and go another way which is going to take even longer to get to the call itself,” said Logan.

Driver Cassen Owens said he only lives five minutes away from where he works on Arundel Road but because of a closed bridge, it takes an extra 10 minutes to navigate between the two.

"Instead of just going that way and going across the bridge and it'd be just a three minute drive, I have to go all the way around the interstate and it takes fifteen minutes or more,” said Owens.

Newscenter 11 was unable to get in touch with county leaders to learn how long these bridges will be closed and what's being done to get them back open.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said in the meantime, local first responders are getting to calls as quickly as they can despite having to take detours.

"Of course knowing about those ahead of time, those are taken into consideration when one of these first responders is heading to some type of call,” said Calhoun.

A driver told Newscenter 11 he wasn’t aware the bridge would be closed before it happened and has heard residents complain about people having to turn around in their front yard to detour.