Cold front brings rain on Friday, but not much cold

A weakening cold front will approach on Friday. Initially it will increase the coverage of rain and thunderstorms over our far northern areas. The cold front will weaken with southward progression. The rain will gradually fade in response.

FRIDAY'S PROBABILITY OF RAIN

The highest chance for rain for Friday is as high as 50-60% around Louisville and Macon. It eases back to 30-40% for areas along and either side of I-20 including Meridian, Philadelphia, Enterprise, Newton, Union, Livingston, York, and Butler. The probability of rain gets as small as 20-30% for our southern areas from Quitman to Waynesboro to Gilbertown.

BIG VARIATION OF HIGH TEMPERATURES

Friday will be unseasonably warm, too, though highs will vary by as much as 20 degrees from northern areas to southern areas. Highs will be near 60 degrees around Louisville but around 80 degrees around Waynesboro. In between, we range from upper 60s around Philadelphia to low-to-mid 70s around Meridian and Livingston to mid-to-upper 70s from Butler and Quitman south to Wayneboro. ​

