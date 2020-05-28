Cold front increases showers and storms on Friday

A cold front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, then we will dry out behind the cold front in time for the weekend.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Showers and thunderstorms will be few, and what we have will fade quickly this evening. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by 10 PM beneath a mostly cloudy sky. The rest of tonight will be partly-to-mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. As the heat builds toward summer, afternoon thunderstorms can always become severe, bringing winds of over 60 mph, large hail, and frequent lightning. Friday's storms will generally occur between noon and 8 PM. Not everyone will get rain, but it's possible for all of us. The high temperature will be near 87 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

That cold front will sweep out the abundant humidity from the atmosphere and leave us with a dry weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a morning low in the mid-60s and an afternoon high in the mid-80s. Sunday will be sunny and less humid. The morning low could be as cool as upper 50s. The afternoon high will be in the lower 80s. Monday will be sunny with a morning low in the upper 50s and an afternoon high in the mid-80s. Humidity and warmth will begin building again on Tuesday, and the chance for rain will gradually return to the forecast Tuesday through Thursday.

