Colder weather arrives Tuesday night

Showers and thunderstorms from this morning are long gone. Now we will feel the other affect of the cold front that triggered those showers and thunderstorms: colder air.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening will cool quickly through the 50s. The chill may be a shock to some of us since we haven't felt it much lately. Tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be in the low-to-mid 40s. We will warm into the 60s by noon. We will spend most of the afternoon in the 60s, but we will briefly warm into the lower 70s for highs before cooling going into the evening. Wednesday night and Thursday will be cool again.

OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Our next rain maker arrives from Saturday night through Sunday.

THIS MORNING'S STORM SYSTEM

Severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines in parts of Clarke and Wayne counties. Those severe thunderstorms formed as warm air flowed northward from the Gulf of Mexico, energizing those storms. The approach of a cold front from the west provided some additional energy. Tornadoes have been more common across Alabama, Georgia, and northern Florida today as that storm system intensified east of us.

LOOKING AHEAD

Worth a mention is water temperatures over the northern Gulf of Mexico. They're running between 75 and 79 degrees Fahrenheit. That's worth mentioning because those water temperatures are 2-5 degrees warmer than normal, and above-normal water temperatures in March are often a precursor to high tornado frequency in April and early May. This does not necessarily have any relation to hurricane frequency since the above-normal water temperatures now may not stay that way.

