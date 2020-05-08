Commissioner Gipson: We're not at risk for running out of food

The Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Andy Gipson, has announced 3 major initiatives to ensure the meat supply doesn’t dwindle down during the pandemic.

Gipson said there is plenty of food in the state despite temporary shutdowns at plants due to COVID-19 outbreaks and most of the plants are back operating at some capacity. Gipson said the department is expanding custom processing exemption so farmers can sell beef to consumers who want to buy locally.

"We’re not at risk of running out of food, what we are at risk for is going to the grocery store and not being able to find a food item for a temporary period of time,” said Gipson. “For example, if the grocery store was buying from one of the plants that got shut down temporarily, they’re going to have a temporary shutdown in food supply there, but it will be back in the next day or two."

Gipson also told Newscenter 11 that an emergency grant will be opened to expand local processing facilities to increase local supplies of meat.

Consumers can visit the marketplace portal at www.Msfarmmarketplace.com to find local farmers that are selling beef.