Community College Capitol Day recap

Community college faculty and staff say it's becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with the demands after having no funding increases and some cuts in the last decade.

"With a $4.86 return on every dollar spent on community colleges, and with only seven percent of the educational budget being set aside for community colleges, I believe it's not only fiscally responsible to invest in community colleges, I believe it's fiscally irresponsible not to," said David Collum of the Association of Mississippi Community Colleges.

Mississippi community college students are bucking the brain drain trend with 75 percent of them staying and working in the state after graduation. Among them, recent Pearl River Community College grad Michael Evans.

"I'm 21 years old with a two-year technical degree, using skills that I enjoy, at a job that I enjoy and I'm making more money than I ever thought I'd see at this age," Evans said. "And I have zero college debt."

Gov. Tate Reeves called for raising professor pay across the board at community colleges during his campaign. He notes that as the state asks more of the community college system with workforce training, it adds to that need for increased pay.

"We actually have to have instructors that can train them in such a way that they can be successful in life. To get those instructors, we have to, for the most part, hire them not from other educational institutions but from the private sector," Collum said.

The faculty association is asking for lawmakers to provide enough funding to bring salaries to at least the mid-point between K-12 teacher and university professors.

