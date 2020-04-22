Brothers, ages 6 and 3, die in crash with sister at the wheel

Two young children were killed and a teenage driver was injured after a crash in Copiah County. All were siblings.

James Banks owns JB’S BBQ in Hazlehurst and says the family has been long-time customers. Banks say his heart breaks for the family.

“I just feel so sorry for the family. We will all be praying for the family,” he said.

The one-vehicle crash happened Monday on US 51, south of Hazlehurst. That’s where 6-year-old Calvin Beachem and 3-year-old Jason Beachem were killed after their older sister ran off the road, crashing into a tree.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says none of the occupants were in seat belts or child restraints.

Shane Beard lives near the site of the crash. Beard says he hopes this tragedy serves as an important reminder for others.

“Even if you are just going to the store down the street. Put your children in a car seat and buckle them down,” beard urged.

Family members say they are grieving the loss of Calvin and Jason and coping the best way they know how.

It is still not clear what caused the crash, but the community says it will continue to show its support.

The injured driver was taken to UMMC. Her condition was not released.