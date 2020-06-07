Community leaders call Saturday's peaceful protest a success

Hundreds of people assembled in Meridian Saturday amid heat and humidity for what may be the city's most influential protest yet against racism, police violence, and the killing of George Floyd. Newscenter 11 takes a look back at the monumental event.

The Queen City has been quiet in recent months because of the restrictions on stores and restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But all that changed Saturday as over 200 protesters joined in a peaceful protest in Meridian.

Community leader NSpire Walker, one of the event organizers of the protest, city leaders, and others led protesters from the Union Station to the city hall lawn.

“Yesterday was only the beginning. That's just a spark. I see, feel, and know what's coming. It's going to blow the minds of our community and it's going to be global," said lead organizer NSpire Walker.

"We gave our people the opportunity yesterday to voice their issues and their concerns. It wasn't just for what happened to Mr. Floyd but anything they feel like our administration and government needs to deal with," said Mayor Percy Bland.

The group marched with signs asking for justice and peace while chanting I can't breathe; breathe through me.

"We’re connecting I can't breathe to breathe through me. We are the ones still living. We are breathing and where the environment so we can spread that message of love, hope, and unity. We transform no justice and no peace. We're tired of seeing that. There's power in our words. We're speaking justice and peace because that's what we expect to see. That's what we're going to see as we keep coming together as one,” said Walker.

The march and protest rally had young speakers that shared their personal experiences and concerns, including those about excessive force or targeting due to race.

"I am humbled and I am invigorated. We have created a movement that has affected countries 18 other countries. It's a global movement. Black lives matter has made it across the world. That means right now is the moment to figure out what our demands are going to be to change the injustices and practices that are leading to the deaths of black people," said protester Doorress Anderson.

"I am so proud of our generation coming together and making a change in the community. This is just the beginning. It's more to come," said protester Asia Wheaton

Nearly a dozen officers were stationed near city hall as the marchers observed nearly 9 minutes of silence — the amount of time the white Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with the officers to let him breathe.

The event organizers are creating a non-profit organization called “Dream Team of the South”. The founders said their goal is to bring inspiring energy to the community.