Company offers limited free calls to state inmates

Starting Tuesday, Mar. 17, incarcerated persons using the GTL phone service will be able to make two free phone calls of up to five minutes each per week.

GTL, the state’s phone service provider, is providing the two free calls through April 13. No credit will be given if the free calls are not used.

GTL notified the Mississippi Department of Corrections Monday that it would be providing the free calls to help people contact their loved ones during this time as the company closely monitors the coronavirus situation. Visitation has been temporarily halted.

The free calls are only available for service provided by GTL within the prison system.

A message will let the called party know that the call is being provided at no charge.