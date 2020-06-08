Concerns over coronavirus continue in Lauderdale County

The number of coronavirus cases continue to be a problem for all of the counties in Mississippi.

Lauderdale County Emergency Managament Director Odie Barrett says he wants people to be smart and continue using masks and social distancing to protect themselves.

“We are looking at 15 to 20 percent of all tests to come back positive. We are still having a high amount of numbers come through Lauderdale County, as well as a high number of deaths,” Barrett says.

Barrett says LEMA is trying to help churches get face coverings. He says if your church has not gotten masks, then email LEMA@lauderdalecounty.org or if you’re in the city, call 601-484-6890.

