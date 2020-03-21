Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama rises to 124

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms there are now 124 cases of coronavirus in Alabama, 60 of those cases are in Jefferson County, 16 are in Shelby County.

The latest update took place Saturday around 10:20 a.m.

There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precaution on March 13 when the second case was confirmed around 5 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey announced all public schools will close at the end of the day on March 18, though many school systems have announced since that they will not reopen starting March 16.

Cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:

Baldwin: 2 confirmed cases

Calhoun: 1 confirmed case

Chambers: 1 confirmed case

Cullman: 2 confirmed case

Elmore: 6 confirmed cases

Jackson: 1 confirmed case

Jefferson: 60 confirmed cases

Lamar: 1 confirmed case

Lauderdale: 1 confirmed case

Lee: 12 confirmed cases

Limestone: 1 confirmed case

Madison: 6 confirmed cases

Marion: 1 confirmed case

Mobile: 2 confirmed cases

Montgomery: 3 confirmed cases

Shelby: 16 confirmed cases

St. Clair: 1 confirmed case

Talladega: 1 confirmed case

Tuscaloosa: 4 confirmed cases

Walker: 1 confirmed case

Washington: 1 confirmed case