Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama rises to 138

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms there are now 138 cases of coronavirus in Alabama, 61 of those cases are in Jefferson County, 17 are in Shelby County.
The latest update took place Sunday morning.
There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precaution on March 13 when the second case was confirmed around 5 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey announced all public schools will close at the end of the day on March 18, though many school systems have announced since that they will not reopen starting March 16.
Cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:
Baldwin: 2 confirmed cases
Calhoun: 1 confirmed case
Chambers: 1 confirmed case
Cullman: 2 confirmed case
Elmore: 6 confirmed cases
Jackson: 1 confirmed case
Jefferson: 61 confirmed cases
Lamar: 1 confirmed case
Lauderdale: 2 confirmed cases
Lee: 14 confirmed cases
Limestone: 1 confirmed case
Madison: 12 confirmed cases
Marion: 1 confirmed case
Mobile: 2 confirmed cases
Montgomery: 3 confirmed cases
Shelby: 17 confirmed cases
St. Clair: 1 confirmed case
Talladega: 1 confirmed case
Tuscaloosa: 7 confirmed cases
Walker: 1 confirmed case
Washington: 1 confirmed case