Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama rises to 68

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms there are now 68 cases of coronavirus in Alabama, 31 of those cases are in Jefferson County, eight are in Shelby County.

The latest update just at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precaution on Friday when the second case was confirmed around 5 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey announced all public schools will close at the end of the day on March 18, though many school systems have announced since that they will not reopen starting March 16.

Cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:

Baldwin: 1 confirmed case

Calhoun: 1 confirmed case

Chambers: 1 confirmed case

Elmore: 5 confirmed cases

Jefferson: 31 confirmed cases

Lee: 10 confirmed cases

Limestone: 1 confirmed case

Madison: 1 confirmed case

Montgomery: 2 confirmed cases

Shelby: 8 confirmed cases

St. Clair: 1 confirmed cases

Talladega: 1 confirmed case

Tuscaloosa: 4 confirmed cases

Walker: 1 confirmed case