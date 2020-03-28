Confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama up to 644

The Alabama Department of Public is reporting 644 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The number of confirmed cases reported Friday morning was 538.

Jefferson County has the highest number of reported cases at 179.

A few of our West Alabama counties have been impacted.

One case has been reported in Choctaw County, two cases have been confirmed in Marengo County, one in Greene County and one in Pickens County.

State health officials are reporting three coronavirus-related deaths:

Jackson County (1)

Lauderdale County (1)

Madison County (1)