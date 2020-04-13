Cool, dry weather follows violent Easter storms

Dangerous severe thunderstorms erupted ahead of a cold front on Sunday, spawning tornadoes that marred our Easter Sunday. That cold front has passed by our area, and the weather behind it is decidedly more pleasant than the weather ahead of it was.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Tonight will be clear and chilly. The low temperature by morning will be in the mid-40s. Tuesday will be sunny. We will warm from mid-40s to near 60 by noon. The afternoon high temperature will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will stay dry through early Friday. Temperatures will gradually climb from 60s to 70s for highs by Thursday. Lows will generally be in the 40s all week with upper 30s in cool spots in Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER

The slow warming will lead us to our next weather maker. It will bring rain from Friday night through Saturday morning. Another rain maker will bring rain from Sunday night through Monday morning. Right now, neither of these appear to bring severe thunderstorms. We will monitor the progress of these systems and let you know if there is any change.