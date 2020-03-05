Cooler, drier weather has chased away the rain

The rain is gone following a three day period of mostly rain. The daily rainfall record for Wednesday was broken with 3.96 inches of rain. The previous record was 2.13 inches, which fell in 1981.

The rain is gone, and the clouds will thin and clear out this evening as temperatures drop through the 50s. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 42 degrees. Friday will be sunny. The morning will be chilly, but the afternoon will be seasonable with a high near 61 degrees.

Expect sunshine through the weekend with only a slight chance for rain returning on Monday and Tuesday.