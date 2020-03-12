Coronavirus concerns affect local events

Here’s a confirmed list of local events that have either been cancelled or confirmed due to the concerns about spreading coronavirus. The list is not comprehensive but focuses on events that typically draw larger crowds.

MSU Riley Center shows: Bruce Hornsby and Lula Del Ray will be rescheduled.

Allie Cat Run and Festival, originally set for Mar. 21, is rescheduled for May 9.

Sipp & Savor at The MAX has been rescheduled from Mar. 28 to Friday, May 8. The MAX will remain open and operational, taking appropriate measures to ensure the health and safety of visitors, members volunteers and employees. It is rescheduling gatherings of 250 or more, based on the direction from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The museum is in discussions with organizers of private events to proceed or reschedule.

The Threefoot Festival in downtown Meridian, originally to be held Apr. 4, will be rescheduled for another date to be determined.

The Annual Meridian Maker Faire, that was to be Apr. 4-5, has been cancelled for this year and will not be rescheduled.