Coronavirus confirmed in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus in Mississippi.

A statement released Wednesday evening says a Forrest County man is the first presumptive case in the state of Mississippi. They say the man recently traveled to Florida. The report says the man has not been hospitalized and has agreed to remain at home.

The release says that final verification of COVD-19 will confirm the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite rumors and posts on social media, there are no cases of the Coronavirus here in the city of Meridian. Area hospitals have confirmed this with Newscenter 11 Wednesday.

Below is the full statement releast by MSDH:

Tonight the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus or COVID-19. Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The individual is a Forrest county adult male who recently traveled to Florida. After confirmation by the Mississippi State Department of Health's Public Health Laboratory, the patient voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others. The patient was not hospitalized.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case.

Governor Tate Reeves is fully aware of the situation and remains in close contact with the State Health Officer for all elements of COVID-19 response.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will release additional information and guidelines to Mississippians at an 11:00 press conference Thursday morning.

