Coronavirus death reported in Webster County

A man in Webster County is the fourth death in Mississippi from coronavirus-related complications.

Mississippi Department of Health reports a man 65-70 years old with underlying health conditions died at the hospital.

It’s the third death reported by MSDH. Deaths have been reported in Holmes and Hancock Counties by Mississippi Department of Health.

Another death was reported by Louisiana Department of Health of a man from Wilkinson County. MSDH has not yet added that death to their total.