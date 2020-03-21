Coronavirus impacts local gyms

Many local businesses and restaurants are temporarily closing their doors in Meridian due to the response of the coronavirus. Now some gyms are encouraging members to workout from home.

Gyms in some states are being ordered to close as officials consider them a health risk. Planet fitness located on Highway 45 North temporarily closed on March 17th.

Some gyms that are remaining open like Club 4 Fitness and Shape Up 24/7 are following the recommended CDC guidelines by having limited staff members and staying six feet apart from others.

Staff members say they are also disinfecting workout machines often. Shape Up 24/7 owner Jerry Clay asked not to be on camera but says she plans on keeping the gym open as long as possible.

"I'm not going to close unless it's mandatory to close. If the city tells us shutdown for everybody's safety, I will comply with that. I'm going to keep it open for people to stay healthy and workout and have an outlet in this pandemic," said Shape Up 24/7 owner Jerry Clay.

Both gyms have multiple sanitization stations available to members placed throughout facilities.