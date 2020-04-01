County and city leaders reacted to shelter in place order

Newscenter 11 spoke with district five supervisor and president, Kyle Rutledge and Meridian Mayor, Percy Bland, on their thoughts of the shelter-in-place order that Governor Tate Reeves issued Tuesday during his press conference with the media. Newscenter 11 interviewed the two before Governor Tate Reeves signed a new executive order, which placed the whole state of Mississippi under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday evening.

District five Supervisor Kyle Rutledge said he believes the reason Lauderdale County was the first county in the state to be put under the executive order was due to the jump in number of cases.

Mayor Percy Bland said this situation is very serious due to the large area the county serves.