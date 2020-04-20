Couple fatally shot in Utah home invasion while their 3 children slept

Police in Utah are searching for a suspect, believed to be wounded, who was involved in a home invasion that ended with the murders of the parents of three young children.

Katherine and Tony Butterfield, 30 and 31, are being remembered as “Christ-like, kind, happy, and loving parents, children, siblings and friends,” according to a family statement. (Source: Chelsey Timmerman/GoFundMe/KUTV/CNN)

Officers found Tony and Katherine Butterfield, 31 and 30, dead Saturday at their West Jordan, Utah, home after a caller reported hearing gunshots and a woman scream. The two were fatally shot after a suspect broke into the house in the middle of the night, according to authorities.

Before their deaths, the Butterfields were able to fight back and wound the suspect with a knife. The suspect fled the scene in a getaway car, and police are still searching for them.

“We’re not sure of the motive behind it. We know that two people were killed. Now, we need to find out the who and the why," said Police Sgt. J.C. Holt.

The Butterfields’ family members are asking for prayers for the couple’s three children, all under the age of 4. The children were inside the home at the time of the crime, but they were unharmed.

A GoFundMe set up for the children has raised more than $135,000.

The Butterfields are being remembered as “Christ-like, kind, happy, and loving parents, children, siblings and friends,” according to a family statement. They were well known and well-loved in their community.

The couple had a landscaping business and were active in their local congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their bishop says they were quick to reach out and help those in need.

