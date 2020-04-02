A recent incident and arrest report shows that crime is down in Meridian and Lauderdale County. Local law enforcement told Newscenter 11 why they believe things are so quiet.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun and Meridian Police Chief Lewis Robbins say the empty report is a reflection of the lack of activity in the area.

"We were running anywhere from 66 to 69 calls per shift, we're down to like 34 calls per shift,” said Robbins. "Even at night but in the morning time there are less people on the streets also because of businesses that are closed and sheltered in place.”

Calhoun said he notices a lot less traffic while traveling and considers the blank incident report rare.

"That for us never happens, I believe… the vast majority of our community is going to adhere to the governor's orders and do that not only for themselves and their families, but for our community at large,” said Calhoun. "Everybody’s on this team, everybody's got to be on this team working together to make this happen."

Both Calhoun and Robbins say they're appreciative of the many residents who are complying with local and state instructions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep their communities as safe as possible.