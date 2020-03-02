Crimenet 03_02_2020

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department wants to locate Scott Allen Pilkington.

Pilkington is a 42-year-old white male who stands approximately 5' 9" in height, weighing 185 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he was originally convicted for the crime of possession of cocaine.

Pilkington has had a probation violation warrant out for years. The LCSD hopes someone has information that could help. Please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.