The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is trying to find Aareon Taylor.

Taylor is a 27-year-old black male who stands approximately 5' 10" in height, weighing 185 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.

When you call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477, we only want your information, not your name. You remain anonymous.