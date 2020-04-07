Crimenet Special Edition 04_06_20

Normally we ask for the public's help in catching 'bad guys' but this is about making sure the bad guy doesn't catch you. That bad guy is COVID-19, a.k.a the coronavirus.

So what's one way you can help protect yourself and others? Simply wearing a mask when you're out in public.

As this goes on day in and day out, new information is made available. You can get that information on places like the CDC website, MEMA website, and of course, wtok.com.

What does a mask look like? A mask is not magic but what it does is help prevent droplets from your mouth getting on others. Masks (non-N95 type) can be purchased. They can also be sewn or fashioned out of fabric. Their use, when appropriate, is recommended.