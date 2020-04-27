Crimenet Special Edition 04_13_20

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is offering some tips while the COVID-19 pandemic is in place.

Handwashing is considered "old school" but it's very important to help you stay well.

There's information at the CDC website and at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency website on the proper way to wash your hands.

Soap them up thoroughly and scrub for at least 20 seconds,including getting between your fingers and under your fingernails.

And after washing your hands, remember, don't touch your face.

And if you've been out in public and you're not sure the last time you washed your hands, the safest thing is to not scratch your face or to put your hand up near your face.

If you have to cough or sneeze, do that into your elbow.

Let's all be safe and fight this virus together. we want to come out on the other side and we want to be winners and doing these simple things can help us do that.

