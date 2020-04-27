Crimenet Special Edition 04_20_20

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is offering some tips while the COVID-19 pandemic is in place.

We want you to think about the use of hand sanitizer. It's made of alcohol and aloe. You want it to be more than 60 percent alcohol. There's information online about how to make your own if you can't find it in stores.

Check the CDC or Mississippi Emergency Management Agency website on how to properly use hand sanitizer. It just takes some good common sense.

Any time you're out and about and you can't wash your hands, you simply take some, put it in the palm of your hand and rub your hands together, including between the fingers and on both sides of the hands, until it dries. Sanitizer comes in gel and foam.

You still don't want to touch your face but at least now you've hopefully killed any germs that might be on your hands.

It's these small, simple, common sense steps that will help us defeat the coronavirus.