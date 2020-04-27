Crimenet Special Edition 04_27_20

We're still in a battle fighting the coronavirus. Usually on Crimenet we're trying to catch 'the ad guys'. Now we're trying to make sure' the bad guy', COVID-19, doesn't catch you.

Using disposable latex gloves can go a long way to reaching that goal, if they're used properly.

They can give you a false sense of security. In other words, you put the gloves on and you think there's nothing you have to worry about. But that's not the case.

If you were to take your gloved hand and touch a contaminated surface, and then touch your face to cover your mouth to sneeze or cough, then you're doing the same thing as if you didn't have a glove on at all.

So one of the things that's being talked about is making sure people use gloves properly. So when's a good time to use gloves? It might be in a store environment or a gas pump or an ATM or some other surface that has likely been in contact with other people.

Think before you use gloves and make sure you use them properly. And when you take them off, make sure you take them off and bring them inside of themselves, not touching any part of the surface that's been out and exposed. And make sure you properly dispose of them in the trash. Throwing them on the ground is littering and also potentially exposes someone else to your germs.

