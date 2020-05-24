Crowds of bikers gather for "Ride to Remember"

For 22 miles – from the Spaceway Truck Stop on I-20 to Newton Cemetery a group of motorcycle riders participated in a local version of “Rolling to Remember” on Sunday.

This challenge empowers individual riders nationwide to ride in their own community and demand action. In Newton County, motorcycle riders that are part of a veteran appreciation committee jumped on their bikes and hit the road to raise awareness and honor the lives of veterans who have died from suicide. 38 bikers turned off their engines and gave 22 seconds of silence to show respect.

“We have a documentary and we’re going to send it into the AMVETS and they’re going to transcribe this into a petition that we sign every year in Washington, D.C. it’s going to go to congress to keep the country responsible and care for our missing veterans,” said event organizer David Kimberll.

“About 1% of Americans are military personnel. That’s one percent. If it’s not for the other 99% helping us keep awareness. Placing this awareness right on the table for congress to keep looking at. They’re going to forget and you cannot forget your veterans. If you forget your veterans, then you forget why we are a free country into begin with,” said Veteran Appreciation Committee director Patrick Kirby.

Organizers encourage the public to honor veterans in their own way this Memorial holiday.