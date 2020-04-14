DOJ intervenes in Miss. drive-in church case, says city’s actions ‘target religious conduct’

The U.S. Department of Justice is siding with a Mississippi church after churchgoers were ticketed while attending a drive-in church service amid the coronavirus crisis.

Police officers began issuing $500 tickets to congregants who refused to leave a parking lot of Temple Baptist Church in Greenville. The church later sued police.

The Justice Department intervened in that church’s lawsuit saying in a court filing that it “strongly suggests that the city’s actions target religious conduct.”

Congregants who were ticketed listened to their pastor preach over their car radios, while sitting in their cars in the church parking lot with their windows rolled up. The DOJ said that the city of Greenville allowed other citizens to attend nearby drive-in restaurants, even with their windows open.

A portion of a statement sent by the DOJ reads; “The city appears to have thereby singled churches out as the only essential service (as designated by the state of Mississippi) that may not operate despite following all CDC and state recommendations regarding social distancing."

The Department filed a Statement of Interest in support of the church. In it it explains that they believe that the city has not acted evenhandedly.

The city has since stated it will drop the fines, but says it will continue to enforce the order.