Davis looks ahead to NFL draft

Playing professional football is a dream Raekwon Davis has been working towards his whole life. From his time playing at Ray Stadium in Meridian to winning a national championship at the University of Alabama, all have been stops on his journey to one day compete in the National Football League. But even with the draft two days away, Davis has been thinking less about himself and more about how he can give back to the community.

It's hard to imagine the draft not being at the forefront of Davis' mind with questions of 'which team will pick me?' or "what round will I be drafted in?' waiting to be answered.

But last week, Davis met with staff from both Rush and Anderson hospitals to donate meals to workers.

"I just love giving back. It just came in my head and I said, 'Let's do something today, something productive. Let's help the hospital like we help the homeless, you know'?" said Davis.

Davis hasn't been home much in the last few months, training in California for the NFL combine. He finally was able to come home last week to be with those closest to him leading up to the draft.

Davis wanted to give back to the community that has helped shaped him into who he is today by helping those who are working day and night right now to keep the community safe from the coronavirus.

"I felt like it was a nice way to give back, give back to my community because I know that they can't go home," he said. "They have to sit in the hospital all day and I thought it was a great way to give back."

While Davis has already left a lasting mark in Meridian through his time suiting up for the Wildcats and the success he has achieved at Alabama, he wants to be remembered as more than just a great football player.

"It's huge to me because I want to be someone that the kids look up to," Davis said. "I want to be a great role model to everybody here."

In part 2 Wednesday, Davis shares more, including the moment he received an offer to play at Alabama from head coach, Nick Saban, and his thoughts leading up to Thursday's draft.

