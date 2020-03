The DeKalb Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday evening to implement a town curfew beginning Wednesday, April 1.

The curfew will be between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Mayor Clark Adams says this is in attempt to keep groups from congregating as the town tries to stop the spread of coronavirus.

As of Monday, Mar. 30, there is one case confirmed in Kemper County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.