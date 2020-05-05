Deadly ATV accident in Leake County

An ATV wreck over the weekend in Leake County claimed the life of a Neshoba County woman.

Leake County Coroner Earl Adams said 21-year-old Brittany Cosgrove died in the wreck Saturday night around 9:30.

Cosgrove's boyfriend and sister were also on the ATV at the time of the wreck, but their injuries were non-life threatening.

According to her obituary, Cosgrove was a graduate of Neshoba Central High School and a student at East Central Community College.

She was laid to rest Tuesday in Neshoba County.

