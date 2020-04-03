Dealing with coronavirus without a hospital

Pickens County, Ala., is dealing with the coronavirus just weeks after losing the county's only hospital.

One of the people who knows about the impact of being without a nearby hospital is Shaun McDaniels. He was the chairman of the hospital board.

"Many people in the south end of our county could possibly spend 45 minutes to an hour before they can get to an emergency care situation," said McDaniels.

Pickens County Medical Center still has a kidney dialysis center and is the home of the county's 911 operations. Also, there are doctors trying to help provide health care through their own clinics.

Still, McDaniels and others would like the hospital open again.

"We are working on some things, trying to get some things to open our hospital back, but none of those things appear to be moving forward at this time," said McDaniels.

Another hospital board member, who did not want to be identified, said it would take $4 million for the hospital to reopen.