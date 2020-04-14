Death toll from Easter Sunday storms rises to 12

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to respond to the severe weather that hit the state on April 12.

One additional fatality has been confirmed in Jones County, which brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 12.

MEMA has also received further reports of multiple injuries as a result of the storms.

Counties Reporting Fatalities:

Carroll – 1 Fatality

Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities

Jones – *3 fatalities

Lawrence – 2 fatalities

Panola – 1 Fatality

Walthall – 1 fatality

There are currently more than 37,000 without power in the state. At this time, 30 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA. These are initial reports; numbers could increase or decrease throughout today and the upcoming days.

(*Not all 30 counties are listed below)

Bolivar – 40 homes, 20 apartments, 20 roads debris, 20 roads damaged

Carroll –2 homes, 7 roads closed due to debris

Chickasaw – 12 public roads saw major damaged and 15 homes affected

Clarke –5 homes destroyed, 7 mobile homes destroyed, 5 homes major damage, 5 with minor damage

Coahoma – 24 homes damaged, 10 roads closed

Grenada –15 homes, 1 apartment, 100 roads closed due to debris

Humphreys – 1 mobile home destroyed, 2 homes minor damage

Jasper – 15 homes destroyed, 1 mobile home destroyed, 18 homes and 1 mobile home major damage, 3 homes and 3 mobile homes minor damage

Jefferson Davis – 100 homes, 40 roads closed debris, 40 roads closed damage

Jones – 18 homes and 3 mobile homes destroyed, 16 homes with major damage, 1 business destroyed, 3 businesses with major damage

Lafayette –5 homes damaged

Lawrence – 3 homes and 4 mobile homes destroyed, 4 homes and 1 mobile home with major damage, 2 businesses destroyed, 4 public roads with major damage

Leake – 10 homes damaged, 4 roads closed due to damage

Lowndes – 1 home major damage, 4 roads closed

Montgomery –10 homes, 2 roads closed due to debris

Newton –2 homes with major damage

Noxubee –5 homes, 5 roads closed due to debris and 5 roads closed due to damage.

Quitman – 15 homes damaged, 5 apartments damaged, 15 roads closed due to damage

Rankin –1 home damaged, 2 roads closed due to damage

Sharkey – 1 home damaged.

Smith – 2 homes major damage, 1 mobile home destroyed

Sunflower – 4 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to damage

Tate –3 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to damage, 1 road washed out

Walthall – 100 homes damaged

Wayne – 3 homes damaged

Yazoo –1 home destroyed, 2 homes major damage, 1 business destroyed, 2 businesses major damage, 1 public road major damage

Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found on our website https://www.msema.org/.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to work with local county EMA directors to assess the need for long-term sheltering. Additionally, the statewide shelter-in-place remains in effect. We want to remind everyone to social distance as best as possible and if you’re in a public shelter, wear a mask to cover your mouth and nose to help slow the spread of COVID-19.