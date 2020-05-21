Deputy honored for heroism, credited with saving Judge Smith after shooting

A deputy who gave Chancery Judge Charlie Smith medical care the morning Smith was shot outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse was honored for his heroism Thursday morning.

Surrounded by community members, Deputy Sam Upchurch received a plaque and a special thanks from Judge Smith.

Upchurch, who is also a nurse, said he rushed to the scene of the shooting as soon as he heard about it over his radio.

“I went and retrieved my medical bag from my patrol car, found Lt. Graham and Judge Smith and rendered aid to Judge Smith until a crew from Metro Ambulance could arrive and take over care,” said Upchurch.

Smith said Upchurch’s actions saved his life. The judge’s first day back on the bench was Wednesday.

“I probably would not be sitting here now without that contribution that Sam made, so it’s just wonderful,” said Smith. “It just means a lot to me. This is home; this is family.”

