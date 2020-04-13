Drier and cooler this week

Happy Monday! The weather will be much calmer for our Monday, with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will only be in the upper-60s on our Monday, which is nearly 10 degrees below average for this time of year. We'll see a north-northwest wind throughout the day at 8-12 mph. Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with Tuesday morning temperatures in the low-40s. We'll see less cloud cover on our Tuesday with highs once again in the upper-60s.

Wednesday will be the coolest day on the next seven. Temperatures to start the day will be in the upper-30s, and afternoon highs will only be in the mid-60s, which in some cases will be over 10 degrees below average for this time of year. We'll warm right back up heading into Thursday as highs are expected to return to the low-70s. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, just like on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stray shower chances return by Friday as clouds increase a little bit. Highs will also return to average for this time of year by Friday afternoon as we look to climb into the mid-to-upper-70s.

There is a lot of model uncertainty as to how Saturday and Sunday will play out, so expect this following weekend forecast to be tweaked a bit as we head throughout the next few days. Right now we're looking at isolated showers on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Rain chances will increase on Sunday as a storm system moves through. The good news for us with this system is it looks like the unstable air will stay well to the south of our area and thus severe weather is not expected. However, things can still change rapidly during this time of year, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast!