Parade honoring Todd Tilghman set for Thursday

It has only been a week since Pastor Todd Tilghman won season 18 of 'The Voice, and making his longtime dream come true.

To recognize Tilghman’s achievement, the city of Meridian will honor him with a drive-by parade Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will start at the Meridian Police Department and proceed way to Dumont Plaza downtown, where Tilghman and his family will be waving as cars pass by.

Mayor Percy Bland will also present Tilghman with a key to the city and proclaim May 19th 'Todd Tilghman Day'.

Newscenter 11 spoke with Todd’s family about his big victory.

“People ask Todd in interviews, 'what are you going to do after this?' And he said I’m going to rely on the goodness of God. I feel like the goodness of God has been shown through the goodness of people. I’ve been blown away from the goodness of people. We have felt the goodness of God through this entire process. We’re just grateful,” said Todd’s wife, Brooke Tilghman.

“We just want to say thank you," said Todd's sister, Holly Caldwell. "We don’t know how to give back for all the things the community has done. It feels wonderful to know that you have a city and a community that is completely behind you.”

Organizers encourage participants to decorate their cars and create signs to celebrate Tilghman’s accomplishment. By winning 'The Voice', he receives $100,000 and a record deal.