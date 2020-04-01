Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Meridian

Mississippi residents have the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site located behind the Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian.

People who want to be tested must call the COVID-19 hotline at 601-474-3775 or register on the C Spire Health app. Residents who show up to the testing site without an appointment will not be tested.

Testing staff told Newscenter 11 at least 40 residents had already registered to be tested before the site opened at 9 am. Staff with the Mississippi State Department of Health along with the Highway Patrol and Air Guard manned the site, many wearing masks and personal protective equipment.

Christy Berry with MSDH said the department usually hosts 1-2 testing sites throughout the state a day.

"We're trying to identify the people that have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and we want to make sure that we give them the proper care as well as be able to continue contact investigations,” said Berry.

Berry said results usually come back within three to five days. The testing site is open from 9 am to 4 pm.

