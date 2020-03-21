Drive-up testing sites going up across state for those with COVID-19 symptoms

The Mississippi State Department of Health continues to do all they can to help those affected by novel coronavirus.

The department announced Saturday that they’ll be setting up six drive-up testing sites across the state for those with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever of 100.4 or greater and severe cough or chest pain.

They’ll be checking temperatures and getting samples to the state Public Health Lab for testing.

As of Saturday morning, 140 people in Mississippi had tested positive for the virus.